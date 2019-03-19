"Call of Duty" landet auf dem Smartphone – mit bekannten Modi und Maps

Beta-Tests laufen in Bälde an – Spiel wird Free2Play-Titel

Activisions Shooter Call of Duty landet auf dem Smartphone. Das Mobile-Game heißt Call of Duty: Mobile und soll sich wie die Xbox 360- und PS3-Version spielen und "anfühlen". Zugleich soll das Spiel altbekannte Karten aus Black Ops und Modern Warfare mit sich bringen.

Bekannte Modi

Call of Duty: Mobile startet in Bälde als Beta-Test in Europa, Nordamerika und Südamerika. Interessierte können sich bereits anmelden. Das Free-To-Play-Spiel legt vorrangig Fokus auf kompetitive Multiplayer-Modi wie "Search-and-Destory", "Team Deathmatch" und "Free for All". (red, 19.3.2019)