Game Awards 2018: Alle Sieger und Verlierer im Überblick

Action-Adventure "God of War" und Westernspiel "Red Dead Redemption 2" lieferten sich ein Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Sony Santa Monicas Action-Adventure God of War wurde im Rahmen der Game Awards 2018 in Los Angeles zum Videospiel des Jahres gekürt. Die internationale Fachjury stufte den Neustart der populären Serie höher ein als den ursprünglichen Favoriten Red Dead Redemption 2. Das Westernspiel sich mit Auszeichnungen in den Kategorien "Best Narrative", "Best Score/Music", "Best Audio Design" und "Best Performane" zufrieden geben.
God of War räumte zudem die Preise für "Best Game Direction" und "Best Action-Adventure Game" ab. Als bestes Indie-Game wurde Celeste ausgezeichnet, das auch den "Games for Impact"-Award verliehen bekam. Großer Verlierer dieses Jahr war das vielfach gelobte Superheldenspiel Marvel's Spider-Man, das komplett leer ausging. Alle weiteren Auszeichnungen finden Sie im Überblick:
Die nominierten und die Gewinner der Game Awards 2018:
Game of the Year
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Best Game Direction
- A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best Narrative
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best Art Direction
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
Best Score/Music
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games) – Lena Raine
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Bear McCreary
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – John Paesano
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Joe Hisaishi
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo) – Yasunori Nishiki
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Woody Jackson
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best Performance
- Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man
Games for Impact
- 11-11: Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)
Best Independent Game
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
- The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
Best Mobile Game
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
Best VR / AR Game
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Firewall: Zero Hour (First Contact Entertianment / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Moss (Polyarc Games)
- Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance Games)
Best Action Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
- Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Mega Man 11 (Capcom)
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)
Best Role-Playing Game
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)
Best Fighting Game
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc SYstem Works)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)
Best Family Game
- Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
- Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Overcooked! 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team17)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)
Best Strategy Game
- The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
- Battletech (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)
- Frostpunk (11 bit studios)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)
Best Sports / Racing Game
- FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
- NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bugnie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)
Best Student Game (created at high school or college level)
- Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)
- Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)
- JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)
- LIFF (ISART Digital, France)
- RE: Charge (MIT)
Best Debut Game
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Moss (Polyarc Games)
- The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
- Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)
Favorite Moment of 2017
- Carol Shaw (Industry Icon)
- The Game Awards Orchestra (Performance)
- Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro (Moment)
- Josef Fares (A Way Out) [Fuck the Oscars moment- ed.]
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Game of the Year Award)
eSports Awards
Best eSports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Best eSports Player: Presented by Omen by HP
- Dominique "SonicFox" McLean (Echo Fox)
- Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi
- Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
- Sung-hyeon "JJoNak" Bang (New York Excelsior)
Best eSports Team
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Cloud9 (League of Legends)
- Fnatic (League of Legends)
- London Spitfire (Overwatch League)
- OG (DOTA 2)
Best eSports Coach
- Bok "Reapered" Han-gyu (Cloud9)
- Cristian "ppasarel" Bănăseanu (OG)
- Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Astralis)
- Dylan Falco (Fnatic)
- Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi (Team Vitality)
- Janko "YNk" Paunovic (MiBR)
Best eSports Event
- ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
- EVO 2018
- League of Legends World Championship
- Overwatch League Grand Finals
- The International 2018
Best eSports Host
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Anders Blume
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Paul "RedEye" Chaloner
Best eSports Moment
- C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE at ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
- G2 Beating RNG at the League of Legends World Championship
- KT vs. IG Base Race at the League of Legends World Championship
- OG’s Massive Upset of LGD at the DOTA 2 Finals
- SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in Dragon Ball FighterZ at EVO 2018
Content Creator of the Year – Community Award
- Dr. Lupo
- Myth
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Willyrex