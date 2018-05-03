Rio Ferdinand darf sich nicht im Boxring austoben

Ehemaliger englischer Teamspieler fing nach Tod seiner Frau zum Boxen an, bekommt vom Verband aber keine Lizenz
Der Traum des früheren englischen Fußball-Nationalteamspielers Rio Ferdinand, zumindest einmal als Profiboxer in den Ring zu steigen, ist geplatzt. Wie der 39-Jährige am Donnerstag mitteilte, hat ihm die britische Boxbehörde eine entsprechende Lizenz verweigert.
"Zu sagen, dass ich enttäuscht bin, ist eine Untertreibung. Ich habe vier-, fünfmal die Woche trainiert, um mein Ziel zu erreichen, schweren Herzens muss ich meine Boxhandschuhe an den Nagel hängen", schrieb der langjährige Innenverteidiger von Rekordmeister Manchester United auf Instagram.
Having been training 4-5 times a week since announcing the aim of achieving a professional boxing licence and stepping into the ring, it is with a heavy heart that I am hanging up my gloves on @betfair #DefendertoContender challenge. Despite having never felt better physically or mentally, After notifying the British Boxing Board of Control of my intention to apply for a licence, I have received confirmation that they would not be reviewing my application at this point in time. To say I’m disappointed by this decision is an understatement. To not be given the chance to demonstrate my ability to the BBBoC through the standard assessment afforded to others is hard to take, not only for me, but also to @richie_woodhall, @meldeane12 and the countless others who have dedicated their time to my boxing development over the past five months. Boxing is a physically tough, demanding and dangerous sport. I always gave it my utmost respect and never underestimated how difficult it would be. I wanted to show people that it’s OK to have a goal and strive to reach it. It’s important to approach everything with success in mind, and to give it your all, but sometimes things work against you. This sport has given me a new focus and drive and is something I will continue to do as part of my fitness regime. I’d like to say thank you to Betfair, Richie Woodhall, Duke McKenzie, my team at @neweraglobalsports, the guys at @teamgb Boxing and everyone who has supported me so far. It’s been a great journey.
Ferdinand, der vor drei Jahren seine Fußballkarriere beendet hatte, hatte Mitte September seine Pläne bekannt gegeben, Boxer werden zu wollen. Eine langfristige Laufbahn hatte er dabei aber nicht im Sinn.
Rio Ferdinand hatte viel Zeit mit Boxen verbracht, nachdem seine Frau Rebecca Ellison im Mai 2015 an Brustkrebs gestorben war. Ellison ist die Mutter von Ferdinands drei Kindern. "Ohne das Gym wüsste ich nicht, wo ich meine Zeit verbracht hätte. Die Zeit, in der man ansonsten an nichts denkt oder darüber, was mit meinem Leben passiert", sagte Ferdinand. (sid, red, 3.5.2018)