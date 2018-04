Video: Dichtes "Schneegestöber" auf einer Kometenoberfläche

Confirmed. The stars in the background behind Comet #67P are in Canis Major: the cluster NGC2362 "falls down" past the limb at top-left; sparse cluster NGC2354 & the star 27CMa are also in the field. Cropped image & ID's from https://t.co/6fHwIUpFwT in next tweet. 1/ https://t.co/SYGBKecKEP