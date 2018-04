Syrien bereitet sich auf US-Angriff vor

Surveillance mission near Turkey/Syria airspace border for this #NATO Boeing E-3A (LX-N90448) from Konya AB, central Turkey.

Note that off #Syria coast there are at least one USNavy Boeing P-8A and a USAF Northrop Grumman RQ-4B departed this night from NAS Sigonella, Sicily. pic.twitter.com/ByHZozbszv