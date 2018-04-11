    Die unterhaltsamsten Tweets zum Zuckerberg-Hearing

    11. April 2018, 13:05
    So viel Aufmerkamkeit auf den Facebook-CEO ließ die User kreativ werden

    Nachdem der Cambridge Analytica Skandal durch den Whistleblower Wylie bekannt wurde, lud der US-Kongress Mark Zuckerberg zum Hearing. Das Medieninteresse war enorm und die Reaktionen auf das Hearing sind vielfältig. In den sozialen Netzwerken kursieren neben inhaltlichen Debatten auch unterhaltsame Memes und Kommentare. Eine Auswahl:

    Kritik an den Fragen der Senatoren
    Myspace-Schmähs durften nicht fehlen

    (red, 11.4.2018)

      foto: reuters, leah millis

      Zuckerberg ist bekannt dafür, die Öffentlichkeit zu scheuen. Umso mehr war das Hearing eine Ausnahmesituation.

