Die unterhaltsamsten Tweets zum Zuckerberg-Hearing

So viel Aufmerkamkeit auf den Facebook-CEO ließ die User kreativ werden
Nachdem der Cambridge Analytica Skandal durch den Whistleblower Wylie bekannt wurde, lud der US-Kongress Mark Zuckerberg zum Hearing. Das Medieninteresse war enorm und die Reaktionen auf das Hearing sind vielfältig. In den sozialen Netzwerken kursieren neben inhaltlichen Debatten auch unterhaltsame Memes und Kommentare. Eine Auswahl:
That face when you just wanted a faster way to rank girls by looks and ended up installing a fascist government in the most powerful country on earth pic.twitter.com/VEaQjz9Z6s— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg’s manner has always reminded me of someone, but I could never quite grasp hold of it.— Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) April 10, 2018
Just now it hit me, watching him testify about data. pic.twitter.com/4Zs2eGlsHD
“Mr. Zuckerberg, when will Facebook fix the bug that has prevented my friends from RSVPing to every single one of my birthday parties?" pic.twitter.com/ww3fWdeAkl— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 10, 2018
“Mr. Zuckerberg, a magazine i recently opened came with a floppy disk offering me 30 free hours of something called America On-Line. Is that the same as Facebook?” pic.twitter.com/U7pqpUhEhQ— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018
do you think zuckerberg finally understands how we feel? pic.twitter.com/sgV2Qg9ohX— Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) April 10, 2018
tfw you aren't being grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/0gbOmDtJq8— Jeffrey Young (@JeffYoung) April 10, 2018
(red, 11.4.2018)