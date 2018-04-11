"Morrowind" und "Star Wars"-Klassiker: Diese Xbox-Perlen kommen nun für die Xbox One

Microsoft kündigte etliche alte Games für die neue Konsole an
Microsoft hat eine Reihe an Xbox-Games angekündigt, die für die Xbox One erscheinen. Darunter Klassiker wie "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic", "Morrowind", "Jade Empire" und die originalen "Star Wars: Battlefront"-Spiele. Die Spiele sind ab April verfügbar. Besitzt man noch die Original-Disc können die Games einfach in die Xbox One eingeschoben und gespielt werden. (red, 11.04.2018)
Diese Spiele erscheinen am 17. April:
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Breakdown
- Conker: Live & Reloaded
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Hunter: The Reckoning
- Jade Empire
- Panzer Dragoon Orta
- SSX 3
Diese Spiele erscheinen am 26. April:
- Destroy All Humans!
- Full Spectrum Warrior
- Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
- MX Unleashed
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars Republic Commando