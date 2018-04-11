"Morrowind" und "Star Wars"-Klassiker: Diese Xbox-Perlen kommen nun für die Xbox One

Microsoft kündigte etliche alte Games für die neue Konsole an

Microsoft hat eine Reihe an Xbox-Games angekündigt, die für die Xbox One erscheinen. Darunter Klassiker wie "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic", "Morrowind", "Jade Empire" und die originalen "Star Wars: Battlefront"-Spiele. Die Spiele sind ab April verfügbar. Besitzt man noch die Original-Disc können die Games einfach in die Xbox One eingeschoben und gespielt werden. (red, 11.04.2018)

Diese Spiele erscheinen am 17. April:

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Breakdown

Conker: Live & Reloaded

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Hunter: The Reckoning

Jade Empire

Panzer Dragoon Orta

SSX 3

Diese Spiele erscheinen am 26. April: