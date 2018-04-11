    "Morrowind" und "Star Wars"-Klassiker: Diese Xbox-Perlen kommen nun für die Xbox One

    11. April 2018, 10:51
    Microsoft kündigte etliche alte Games für die neue Konsole an

    Microsoft hat eine Reihe an Xbox-Games angekündigt, die für die Xbox One erscheinen. Darunter Klassiker wie "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic", "Morrowind", "Jade Empire" und die originalen "Star Wars: Battlefront"-Spiele. Die Spiele sind ab April verfügbar. Besitzt man noch die Original-Disc können die Games einfach in die Xbox One eingeschoben und gespielt werden. (red, 11.04.2018)

    Diese Spiele erscheinen am 17. April:

    • Blinx: The Time Sweeper
    • Breakdown
    • Conker: Live & Reloaded
    • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
    • Hunter: The Reckoning
    • Jade Empire
    • Panzer Dragoon Orta
    • SSX 3

    Diese Spiele erscheinen am 26. April:

    • Destroy All Humans!
    • Full Spectrum Warrior
    • Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
    • MX Unleashed
    • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
    • Star Wars Battlefront
    • Star Wars Battlefront II
    • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
    • Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
    • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
    • Star Wars Republic Commando

