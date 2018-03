Stephanie Brunner schwer verletzt

Bad luck for Stephanie Brunner. At today's downhill race in Saalbach Hinterglemm the "lion from Tux" suffered a torn ACL and damage to the meniscus; she will undergo surgery in Innsbruck tonite. Get well soon Stephanie! #HEADwhatsyourlimit #HEADskiracing #worldcuprebels pic.twitter.com/OgyJ5lArJ7