Straßenkünstler installieren Weinstein-Figur in Hollywood

“Casting Couch” Oscars 2018. A collaboration between @plasticjesus & @morgothlot Harvey Weinstein became an icon in the entertainment industry. His power and influence was almost without compare. However, whilst many thought the ‘casting couch’ was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture. For many years the exploitation of many hopefuls and established names in the industry was brushed under the carpet with their complaints of harassment and sexual abuse being ignore or worse. Hopefully now in the light of recent allegations, against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up it’s act.” The life size sculpture took 2 months to produce with Ginger taking care of the head and upper body, Initially a casting was taken from a similar sized friend and then Ginger skilfully molded the face to match Weinstein’s bloated, unshaven appearance. #oscars #academyawards #metoo #weinstein #sexassault #harrasment #hollywood #streetart #oscars2018 Special Thanks for your generous donation and making this year's Oscars statue happen: Mark & Dianne Weisberg, Mary Ripley, Lizbeth Cuadras, Dr E.W., Simon Kenney, Aaron Von Ossko, Melissa Higdon, Frank Albinder, Mike Wynn, Matty Mo, Robert Ulrich, Jess McBride, Jason Van Ostrander, Agnieszka Enchev, Jon Stern, Michael Kane. Erik Johnson & @jesushands & @padhia & @simplysaraart , @missmichellefit , @savage_boy_lol_18 @pverik

