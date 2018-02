Infos zum neuen Huawei-Tablet durchgesickert

This is the Huawei MediaPad M5 10 (Pro). Metal body, 4/32/64GB, 2560x1600 res, camera seems to be pretty important considering the massive cut-out in the cover. Home button/FP reader moved to the side. More pics (w/ official Keyboard Folio Cover here: https://t.co/d2G7VwUr1u pic.twitter.com/iDu3qg3VNo