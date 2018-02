Beeindruckendes Nokia-Comeback: HMD schlägt Sony, HTC und Co

Update on @HMDGlobal & @nokiamobile . A huge comeback story:



Q4 2017 Global Rankings & Share from #0 & 0% a year ago..



#1 Feature Phone Brand - 15% share (Actually grew the global FP market in 2017)

#11 Smartphone Brand - 1% share

#6 Mobile Phone (SP+FP) Brand - 5% share pic.twitter.com/QwJFAxglHQ