Apple zahlt nicht: Forscher will Lücke in macOS offenlegen

The Ugly: for last ~13 years (OSX 10.4+) anybody could locally sniff 'auth tokens' then replay to stealthy & reliably elevate to r00t 🍎🤒☠️ The Bad: reported to Apple -they *silently* patched it (10.13.1) 🤬 The Good: when confronted they finally assigned CVE + updated docs 😋 pic.twitter.com/RlNBT1DBvK