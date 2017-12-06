    PS Plus und Xbox Gold: Die Gratisspiele im Dezember

    6. Dezember 2017, 14:10
    Unter anderem gibt es "Darksiders 2" und "Warhammer: End Times – Verminitide"

    Sony und Microsoft haben die kostenlosen Games für PS-Plus-Abonnenten bzw. Xbox-Live-Gold-Mitglieder für Dezember vorgestellt. PS-Plus-Kunden erhalten unter anderem das Remake des Action-Adventures "Darksiders 2" für PS4 und "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood" für PSVR, Xbox-One-Spieler wiederum bekommen den Shooter "Warhammer: End Times – Verminitide" und das Adventure "Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition". Alle weiteren Inhalte sehen Sie im Überblick:

    PS Plus

    • Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)
    • Forma 8 (PS4)
    • Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of the Legendary Legends (PS4)
    • That's You (PS4)
    • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PSVR)
    • Xblaze Lost: Memories (PS3)
    • Syberia Collection (PS3)
    • Forma 8 (Vita)
    • Wanted Corp (Vita)

    Xbox Live Gold

    • Warhammer: End Times – Verminitide (Xbox One)
    • Tales From the Borderlands (Xbox One)
    • Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition (Xbox One)
    • Child of Eden (Xbox 360)
    • Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death (Xbox 360)
