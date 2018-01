"Free Bleeding": Auf Binden und Tampons verzichten

Congrats to everyone running the #londonmarathon today. London is particularly special. I remember how the city rallied behind its runners in a way I never could have expected. I want to give some love to those out there cheering and supporting their marathoners - your light and joy is what helped me cross the finish line last year and will help thousands more cross the finish line today.

A post shared by Kiran Gandhi (@madamegandhi) on Apr 24, 2016 at 3:49am PDT