40 Jahre Atomreaktor außer Betrieb: Inside Zwentendorf

Am Montag jährt sich zum 40. Mal die Volksabstimmung über das Atomkraftwerk in Zwentendorf, als sich 50,47 Prozent der Österreicher gegen die Inbetriebnahme des AKW entschieden. Ein Photoblog

Der Atomreaktor Zwentendorf, gebaut zwischen 1972 bis 1978, ging nach einer Volksabstimmung am 5. November 1978 nicht in Betrieb – ein Siedewasserreaktor wie in Fukushima und in etwa gleich alt.

Nuclear reactor Zwentendorf, construction started 1972, finished 1978, never activated following a no-vote in a national referendum on November 5th, 1978.

It is a boiling water reactor like the one in Fukushima and about the same age.

foto: matthias cremer

1

Reaktorgebäude

Reactor building

1
foto: matthias cremer

2

Abluftkamin

Exhaust chimney

2
foto: matthias cremer

3

Leonie

3
foto: matthias cremer

4

4
foto: matthias cremer

5

5
foto: matthias cremer

6

6
foto: matthias cremer

7

Eingangsbereich

Entry area

7
foto: matthias cremer

8

Strahlungsmessgerät

Radiation measurement device

 

8
foto: matthias cremer

9

Schutzvorrichtung

Protection device

9
foto: matthias cremer

10

Reaktorgebäude, links das Becken über dem Reaktordruckbehälter, rechts das Abklingbecken

Reactor building,  on the left the pool on top of the reactor pressure vesse, on the right the fuel cooling pool

10
foto: matthias cremer

11

Arbeitsbühne für den Tausch der Brennelemente

Working platform to exchange nuclear ful rods

11
foto: matthias cremer

12

Blick von der Arbeitsbühne in den geöffneten Reaktordruckbehälter

View from the working platform into the open reactor pressure vessel

12
foto: matthias cremer

13

Der Sicherheitsbehälter

The containment

 

13
foto: matthias cremer

14

14
foto: matthias cremer

15

Innerhalb des Sicherheitsbegälters

Inside the containment

15
foto: matthias cremer

16

Innerhalb des Sicherheitsbehälters, in der Kondensationskammer

Inside the containment, in the condensation chamber

16
foto: matthias cremer

17

Innerhalb des Sicherheitsbehälters, in der Kondensationskammer

Inside the containment, in the condensation chamber

17
foto: matthias cremer

18

Außerhalb des des Sicherheitsbehälters

Outside the containment

18
foto: matthias cremer

19

Eingang in den Reaktordruckbehälter zum Steuerstab-Antriebsraum

Entrance into the reactor pressure vessel, into the room of the control rod mechanism

 

19
foto: matthias cremer

20

Blick hinunter im Steuerstab-Antriebsraum: unter dem Zentrum Reaktordruckbehälters

Looking down the room of the control rod mechanism: underneath the center of the reactor pressure vessel

 

20
foto: matthias cremer

21

Oben die Steuerstäbe, der (leere) Platz der Brennstäbe

On top the control rods, the (empty) place, where the nuclear ful rods were meant to be

21
foto: matthias cremer

22

Steuerstäbe

Control rods

22
foto: matthias cremer

23

Steuerstäbe

Control rods

23
foto: matthias cremer

24

Steuerstab-Antrieb

Control rod mechanism

24
foto: matthias cremer

25

Steuerstab-Antriebsraum

Room of the control rod mechanism

25
foto: matthias cremer

26

Steuerstab-Antriebsraum

Room of the control rod mechanism

26
foto: matthias cremer

27

Steuerstab-Antriebsraum

Room of the control rod mechanism

 

 

27
foto: matthias cremer

28

Der Kontrollraum des Reaktors, die sogenannte "Schaltwarte"

The control room of the reactor, the so called "Schaltwarte"

 

28
