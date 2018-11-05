40 Jahre Atomreaktor außer Betrieb: Inside Zwentendorf

Alles über Community und Foren-Regeln
Der Atomreaktor Zwentendorf, gebaut zwischen 1972 bis 1978, ging nach einer Volksabstimmung am 5. November 1978 nicht in Betrieb – ein Siedewasserreaktor wie in Fukushima und in etwa gleich alt.
Nuclear reactor Zwentendorf, construction started 1972, finished 1978, never activated following a no-vote in a national referendum on November 5th, 1978.
It is a boiling water reactor like the one in Fukushima and about the same age.
10
Reaktorgebäude, links das Becken über dem Reaktordruckbehälter, rechts das Abklingbecken
Reactor building, on the left the pool on top of the reactor pressure vesse, on the right the fuel cooling pool
11
Arbeitsbühne für den Tausch der Brennelemente
Working platform to exchange nuclear ful rods
12
Blick von der Arbeitsbühne in den geöffneten Reaktordruckbehälter
View from the working platform into the open reactor pressure vessel
16
Innerhalb des Sicherheitsbehälters, in der Kondensationskammer
Inside the containment, in the condensation chamber
17
Innerhalb des Sicherheitsbehälters, in der Kondensationskammer
Inside the containment, in the condensation chamber
19
Eingang in den Reaktordruckbehälter zum Steuerstab-Antriebsraum
Entrance into the reactor pressure vessel, into the room of the control rod mechanism
20
Blick hinunter im Steuerstab-Antriebsraum: unter dem Zentrum Reaktordruckbehälters
Looking down the room of the control rod mechanism: underneath the center of the reactor pressure vessel
21
Oben die Steuerstäbe, der (leere) Platz der Brennstäbe
On top the control rods, the (empty) place, where the nuclear ful rods were meant to be