40 Jahre Atomreaktor außer Betrieb: Inside Zwentendorf

Am Montag jährt sich zum 40. Mal die Volksabstimmung über das Atomkraftwerk in Zwentendorf, als sich 50,47 Prozent der Österreicher gegen die Inbetriebnahme des AKW entschieden. Ein Photoblog

Der Atomreaktor Zwentendorf, gebaut zwischen 1972 bis 1978, ging nach einer Volksabstimmung am 5. November 1978 nicht in Betrieb – ein Siedewasserreaktor wie in Fukushima und in etwa gleich alt.

Nuclear reactor Zwentendorf, construction started 1972, finished 1978, never activated following a no-vote in a national referendum on November 5th, 1978.

It is a boiling water reactor like the one in Fukushima and about the same age.