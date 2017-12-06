PS Plus und Xbox Gold: Die Gratisspiele im Dezember

Unter anderem gibt es "Darksiders 2" und "Warhammer: End Times – Verminitide"

Sony und Microsoft haben die kostenlosen Games für PS-Plus-Abonnenten bzw. Xbox-Live-Gold-Mitglieder für Dezember vorgestellt. PS-Plus-Kunden erhalten unter anderem das Remake des Action-Adventures "Darksiders 2" für PS4 und "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood" für PSVR, Xbox-One-Spieler wiederum bekommen den Shooter "Warhammer: End Times – Verminitide" und das Adventure "Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition". Alle weiteren Inhalte sehen Sie im Überblick:

PS Plus



Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)

Forma 8 (PS4)

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of the Legendary Legends (PS4)

That's You (PS4)

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PSVR)

Xblaze Lost: Memories (PS3)

Syberia Collection (PS3)

Forma 8 (Vita)

Wanted Corp (Vita)

Xbox Live Gold

Warhammer: End Times – Verminitide (Xbox One)

Tales From the Borderlands (Xbox One)

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition (Xbox One)

Child of Eden (Xbox 360)

Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death (Xbox 360)