PS Plus und Xbox Gold: Die Gratisspiele im Dezember

Unter anderem gibt es "Darksiders 2" und "Warhammer: End Times – Verminitide"
Sony und Microsoft haben die kostenlosen Games für PS-Plus-Abonnenten bzw. Xbox-Live-Gold-Mitglieder für Dezember vorgestellt. PS-Plus-Kunden erhalten unter anderem das Remake des Action-Adventures "Darksiders 2" für PS4 und "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood" für PSVR, Xbox-One-Spieler wiederum bekommen den Shooter "Warhammer: End Times – Verminitide" und das Adventure "Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition". Alle weiteren Inhalte sehen Sie im Überblick:
PS Plus
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)
- Forma 8 (PS4)
- Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of the Legendary Legends (PS4)
- That's You (PS4)
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PSVR)
- Xblaze Lost: Memories (PS3)
- Syberia Collection (PS3)
- Forma 8 (Vita)
- Wanted Corp (Vita)
Xbox Live Gold
- Warhammer: End Times – Verminitide (Xbox One)
- Tales From the Borderlands (Xbox One)
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition (Xbox One)
- Child of Eden (Xbox 360)
- Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death (Xbox 360)