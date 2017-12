Triumphales Comeback von Hütter: "Gibt nichts Schöneres"

“You better make friends with pain because it’ll be around your whole life.” - my great Grandma couldn’t have been more right. Pain and I are BFFs. Such is life. Tomorrow is another day and another opportunity. I will be sore but I will give it my best, like always. ✌🏻🇺🇸❤️

