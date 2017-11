30 Jahre Kuschelrock: Hatten auch Sie eines dieser Alben?

Found this "gem" while decluttering my closets. Kuschelrock 3 with three records. ⏺My peeps in Germany will remember. 😁 A looot of teens had their first slow dance to these compilations. 👫💋💥😁 #record #vinyl #retro #slowjams #slowdancing #firstkiss #butterflies #kuschelrock #compilation #kult #stehblues #ersterkuss #schmetterlingeimbauch #throwbacksunday #waybackwhen

A post shared by Tansy Davis (@tansy_davis) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT