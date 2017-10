Neue Dimension des Protests: Sängerin kniet bei US-Hymne

Got a bit shaky at the end.. was pretty uneasy about singing the anthem and probably won’t ever be invited to sing it again but I had to take a knee for the opening game in my city and let my voice be heard. We will not be silenced ✊🏾 #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT