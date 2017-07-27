PS Plus, Xbox Gold: Die Gratisspiele im August 2017

27. Juli 2017, 10:59
"Trials Fusion" und "Just Cause 3" sind unter anderem im Angebot enthalten

Die Gratisspiele im August für PlayStation Plus und Xbox Games with Gold wurden bekanntgegeben: Zu den Headlinern zählen der actiongeladene Open-World Shooter "Just Cause 3" und das Standalone-Spin-Off "Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry" für die PS4. Auf Microsofts Konsolen sind der Plattform-Racer "Trials Fusion" für Xbox One und das abgedrehte Hack-and-Slash-Spektakel "Bayonetta" für die Xbox 360 und Xbox One die attraktivsten Angebote.

PlayStation Plus:

  • "Just Cause 3", PS4
  • "Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry", PS4
  • "Super Motherload", PS3
  • "Snakeball", PS3
  • "Downwell", PS Vita (Crossbuy mit PS4)
  • "Level 22", PS Vita

Xbox Games with Gold:

  • "Slime Rancher" (1. – 31. Aug), Xbox One
  • "Trials Fusion" (16. Aug – 15. Sep), Xbox One
  • "Bayonetta" (1. – 15. Aug), Xbox 360 & Xbox One
  • "Red Faction: Armageddon" (16. – 31. Aug), Xbox 360 & Xbox One

(red, 27.7.2017)

