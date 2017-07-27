PS Plus, Xbox Gold: Die Gratisspiele im August 2017

"Trials Fusion" und "Just Cause 3" sind unter anderem im Angebot enthalten
Die Gratisspiele im August für PlayStation Plus und Xbox Games with Gold wurden bekanntgegeben: Zu den Headlinern zählen der actiongeladene Open-World Shooter "Just Cause 3" und das Standalone-Spin-Off "Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry" für die PS4. Auf Microsofts Konsolen sind der Plattform-Racer "Trials Fusion" für Xbox One und das abgedrehte Hack-and-Slash-Spektakel "Bayonetta" für die Xbox 360 und Xbox One die attraktivsten Angebote.
PlayStation Plus:
- "Just Cause 3", PS4
- "Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry", PS4
- "Super Motherload", PS3
- "Snakeball", PS3
- "Downwell", PS Vita (Crossbuy mit PS4)
- "Level 22", PS Vita
Xbox Games with Gold:
- "Slime Rancher" (1. – 31. Aug), Xbox One
- "Trials Fusion" (16. Aug – 15. Sep), Xbox One
- "Bayonetta" (1. – 15. Aug), Xbox 360 & Xbox One
- "Red Faction: Armageddon" (16. – 31. Aug), Xbox 360 & Xbox One
(red, 27.7.2017)