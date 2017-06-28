Ryan Reynolds und Blake Lively machen Werbung für Erste-Hilfe-Kurse

Auf der Plattform Instagram rief das Promipaar Eltern dazu auf, an Erste-Hilfe-Kursen teilzunehmen

Dem US-Promipaar Ryan Reynolds ("Deadpool") und Blake Lively ("Gossip Girl") ist Erste Hilfe sehr wichtig. Die Schauspielkollegen posteten kürzlich auf ihren Instagram-Accounts Fotos von einem Wiederbelebungskurs.

Reynolds habe vor Jahren bereits schon einmal einen Kurs gemacht, schrieb der 40-Jährige. Jetzt habe er an einen Auffrischungskurs teilgenommen, in dem es um die Reanimation von Kleinkindern ging. "Es dauert nur ein paar Stunden und macht auch irgendwie Spaß."

Seine Erste-Hilfe-Kenntnisse hätten sich in der Vergangenheit bereits ausgezahlt, schrieb der 40-Jährige: "Heilige Scheiße – eines Tages habe ich das Leben meines Neffen gerettet, weil ich wusste, was zu tun war. Wahre Geschichte!" Lively (29) motivierte andere Eltern, an einem Kurs teilzunehmen. "An alle, die es noch nicht gemacht haben: Ihr werdet es lieben", schrieb die Schauspielerin. Reynolds und Lively sind Eltern zweier gemeinsamer Kinder. (APA, 28.6.2017)