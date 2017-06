Kunstprojekt: Drei pinke Abbruchhäuser in L.A.

1500 hi point street -- until it's demolished -- an ephemeral conceptual art project as a jumping off point for a conversation about community, development, public art, and social media. A real life manifestation of paintings I've been working on for years. Obvious references to #christo's large scale public color works, #louisenevelson's assemblages, the #dada movement, and #julianschnabel's pink building in west village. With this project I'm encouraging the viewer to formulate their own meaning behind the work. As the artist, I start and the viewer finishes the work. And I'm excited to see where that exchange takes us as a community. Ps -- if I had the budget + time I would have painted the entire structure, but I think we got the message across with the resources we had. 💭♻️🏆📷:@mr.reh

