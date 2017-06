Fahrplan durch die Wahlnacht

Alle Wahlkreise, in denen zwischen 0 und 6 Uhr Endergebnisse erwartet werden:





0 Uhr MESZ: Ergebnisse werden erwartet in: Houghton & Sunderland South, Sunderland Central.

1 Uhr MESZ: Ergebnisse werden erwartet in: Washington & Sunderland West und Swindon North.

2 Uhr MESZ: Ergebnisse werden erwartet in: Battersea, Broxbourne, Darlington, Foyle, Lagan Valley, Newcastle upon Tyne Central, Newcastle upon Tyne East, North Antrim, Nuneaton, Putney, South Swindon, Tamworth, Tooting, West Tyrone und Wrexham.

3 Uhr MESZ: Ergebnisse werden erwartet in: Angus, Arfon, Belfast East, Blaenau Gwent, Burnley, Bury North, Bury South, Caerphilly, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, Castle Point, Ceredigion, Clwyd South, Dundee East, Dundee West,East Antrim, East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, East Surrey, Epping Forest, Falkirk, Fareham, Glenrothes, Halton, Hartlepool, Hastings and RyeInverclyde, Islington North, Islington South and Finsbury, Kenilworth and Southam, Kilmarnock and Loudoun, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, Leigh, Llanelli, Ludlow, Mitcham and Morden, Montgomeryshire, Motherwell and Wishaw, Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Newcastle upon Tyne North, North Down, North East Fife, North Warwickshire, North West Cambridgeshire, Oxford East, Paisley and Renfrewshire South, Peterborough, Ribble Valley, Rutherglen and Hamilton West, South Antrim, South Shields, Stirling, Strangford, Taunton Deane, Thurrock, Torfaen, Totnes, Vale of Clwyd, Wimbledon, Ynys Mon.

4 Uhr MESZ: Ergebnisse werden erwartet in: A beravon, Aberconwy, Airdrie and Shotts, Aldershot, Alyn and Deeside, Amber Valley, Barking, Barnsley Central, Barnsley East, Basildon and Billericay, Belfast North, Belfast South, Belfast West, Bexleyheath and Crayford, Bishop Auckland, Blackburn, Blaydon, Bolton North East, Bolton South East, Bootle, Bournemouth East, Bournemouth West, Brecon and Radnorshire, Brent Central, Brent North, Bristol North West, Burton, Canterbury, Carlisle, Chorley, Christchurch, Cities of London and Westminster, City of Durham, Clacton, Cleethorpes, Clwyd West, Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, Coventry North East, Coventry North West, Coventry South, Crawley, Cynon Valley, Dagenham and Rainham, Delyn, Derby South, Dover, Dulwich and West Norwood, Dumfries and Galloway, Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, Dunfermline and West Fife, Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Ealing Central and Acton, Ealing North, Ealing, Southall, Easington, East Dunbartonshire, East Londonderry, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Eastleigh, Edmonton, Enfield North, Enfield, Southgate, Erewash, Exeter, Glasgow Central, Glasgow East, Glasgow North, Glasgow North East, Glasgow North West, Glasgow South, Glasgow South West, Gosport, Great Grimsby, Hammersmith, Hampstead and Kilburn, Harlow, Harrogate and Knaresborough, Havant, Heywood and Middleton, Holborn and St. Pancras, Hornsey and Wood Green, Ilford North, Ilford South, Isle of Wight, Islwyn, Jarrow, Kensington, Kettering, Kingston upon Hull East, Kingston upon Hull North, Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle, Knowsley, Lanark and Hamilton East, Lincoln, Linlithgow and East Falkirk, Livingston, Makerfield, Maldon, Mansfield, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, Mid Ulster, Middlesbrough, Midlothian, Moray, Neath, Newbury, Newport East, Newport West, North Ayrshire and Arran, North Durham, North East Hertfordshire, North West Durham, Northampton North, Northampton South, Ochil and South Perthshire, Paisley and Renfrewshire North, Penrith and The Border, Perth and North Perthshire, Preston, Redcar, Reigate, Rhondda, Rochdale, Rochford and Southend East, Rother Valley, Rotherham, Sedgefield, Shrewsbury and Atcham, Slough, Somerton and Frome, South Basildon and East Thurrock, South Cambridgeshire, South Derbyshire, Southend West, Stafford, Stockton North, Stockton South, Stone, Streatham, Swansea East, Swansea West, Telford, The Wrekin, Thornbury and Yate, Torbay, Tunbridge Wells, Wallasey, Warley, Warwick and Leamington, Watford, Wellingborough, Welwyn Hatfield, Wentworth and Dearne, West Bromwich East, West Bromwich West, West Dunbartonshire, Westminster North, Westmorland and Lonsdale, Wigan, Worcester, Workington, Wycombe, Wyre and Preston North.

5 Uhr MESZ: Ergebnisse werden erwartet in: Aberdeen North, Aberdeen South, Aldridge-Brownhills, Argyll and Bute, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Banff and Buchan, Barrow and Furness, Bassetlaw, Bath, Beckenham, Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Bethnal Green and Bow, Beverley and Holderness, Birkenhead, Birmingham, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Northfield, Blackley and Broughton, Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Blackpool South, Bolsover, Bolton West, Bosworth, Bracknell, Brentwood and Ongar, Bromley and Chislehurst, Broxtowe, Bury St. Edmunds, Camberwell and Peckham, Cannock Chase, Cardiff North, Cardiff South and Penarth, Cardiff West, Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Carshalton and Wallington, Central Ayrshire, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Chelmsford, Chelsea and Fulham, Cheltenham, Chesham and Amersham, Chesterfield, Chingford and Woodford Green, Chipping Barnet, Colchester, Copeland, Corby, Croydon Central, Croydon North, Croydon South, Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, Don Valley, Dudley North, Dudley South, East Ham, East Hampshire, Eastbourne, Eddisbury, Edinburgh East, Edinburgh North and Leith, Edinburgh South, Edinburgh South West, Edinburgh West, Eltham, Erith and Thamesmead, Esher and Walton, Feltham and Heston, Filton and Bradley Stoke, Folkestone and Hythe, Fylde, Garston and Halewood, Gateshead, Gedling, Gloucester, Gordon, Greenwich and Woolwich, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, Halesowen and Rowley Regis, Haltemprice and Howden, Harwich and North Essex, Hayes and Harlington, Hazel Grove, Hendon, Hereford and South Herefordshire, Hertford and Stortford, Hertsmere, High Peak, Hornchurch and Upminster, Ipswich, Leeds Central, Leeds East, Lewisham East, Lewisham West and Penge, Lewisham, Deptford, Leyton and Wanstead, Lichfield, Liverpool, Riverside, Liverpool, Wavertree, Liverpool, West Derby, Maidenhead, Meriden, Mid Derbyshire, Mid Worcestershire, Mole Valley, Monmouth, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Newry And Armagh, Newton Abbot, North Shropshire, North Somerset, North Tyneside, North West Hampshire, North West Leicestershire, Norwich South, Ogmore, Old Bexley and Sidcup, Orpington, Pendle, Plymouth, Moor View, Pontypridd, Poplar and Limehouse, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Rayleigh and Wickford, Redditch, Richmond Park, Romford, Romsey and Southampton North, Rossendale and Darwen, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, Runnymede and Weybridge, Saffron Walden, Salisbury, Scarborough and Whitby, Scunthorpe, Selby and Ainsty, Sevenoaks, Sheffield Central, Sheffield South East, Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough, Sheffield, Hallam, Sheffield, Heeley, Skipton and Ripon, Solihull, South Holland and The Deepings, South Norfolk, South Ribble, South Staffordshire, South West Hertfordshire, South West Surrey, South West Wiltshire, Southport, St. Helens North, St. Helens South and Whiston, Staffordshire Moorlands, Stevenage, Stockport, Stoke-on-Trent Central, Stoke-on-Trent North, Stoke-on-Trent South, Stratford-on-Avon, Stroud, Suffolk Coastal, Surrey Heath, Sutton and Cheam, Sutton Coldfield, Thirsk and Malton, Tonbridge and Malling, Tottenham, Twickenham, Tynemouth, Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Vale of Glamorgan, Walsall North, Walsall South, Walthamstow, Wealden, Weaver Vale, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, West Ham, West Lancashire, West Suffolk, West Worcestershire, Weston-Super-Mare, Windsor, Wirral South, Witham, Witney, Woking, Wolverhampton North East, Wolverhampton South East, Wolverhampton South West, Wythenshawe and Sale East, Yeovil.