US-Schauspielerin posiert mit blutigem Trump-Kopf

Präsident empört: "Einfach nur krank" – Kathy Griffin postet Entschuldigungsvideo
Fernsehen/Leute/Staatsoberhaupt/USA – Kathy Griffin hält auf Foto blutigen Kopf hoch, der wie jener von US-Präsident Trump aussieht, und entschuldigt sich – Für Trump "Einfach nur krank!"
Washington – US-Komikerin Kathy Griffin (56) hält auf einem Foto etwas in der Hand, das wie der abgeschnittene, blutüberströmte Kopf von US-Präsident Donald Trump aussieht. Die Schauspielerin löste damit im Internet große Entrüstung aus und brachte auch den Regierungschef in Rage. Griffin entschuldigte sich daraufhin.
"Kathy Griffin sollte sich schämen. Meinen Kindern macht das schwer zu schaffen, vor allem meinem elfjährigen Sohn Barron. Einfach nur krank!", twitterte Trump am Mittwoch.
Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Griffin erklärte in einem am Dienstag auf Twitter veröffentlichten Video: "Ich bin viel zu weit gegangen. Das Bild ist zu verstörend. Ich verstehe, dass es Menschen verletzt hat. Es war nicht lustig. Ich habe einen Fehler gemacht."
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
"Die Linke von heute"
Das Foto hatte der bekannte Fotograf Tyler Shields geschossen. Mit harscher Kritik reagierte unter anderem die Tochter des früheren US-Präsidenten Bill Clinton: "Es ist niemals lustig, darüber Witze zu machen, einen Präsidenten zu töten", schrieb sie auf Twitter.
This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017
Trumps Sohn Donald Jr. schrieb auf Instagram: "Ekelhaft, aber nicht überraschend. Das ist die Linke von heute."
The photo says it all, but this is what the left thinks is acceptable today. This is the double standard they live by. If a well known conservative did this while working for @foxnews there would be outrage for months. There would be real consequences. Kathy Griffin a regular in @cnn should be ashamed of herself. If this is where you have to go to get noticed maybe you should pick a new line of work. Of course there won't be ramifications to her as that's not the #MSM narrative today. Also, this will not get nearly the coverage it should because it's against @realdonaldtrump from a liberal, but let's just remember this the next time we hear the bs narrative about he behavior of the right. #enoughisenough #kathygriffin Lastly, to those pointing out some stupid pics that some internet badass armchair warrior did in their basement about Obama (that's WRONG as well), but it not the same as a well known "celeb" with an equally famous photographer collaborating and doing it for a mainstream base. Stop pretending that it's the same... it isn't!!!
Griffin, die auch als Stand-Up-Comedian arbeitet, ist in den USA bekannt, da sie seit 2001 die bei CNN übertragene Silvestershow am Times Square in New York City moderiert. Sie wurde mit zwei Emmys ausgezeichnet. Kurze Auftritte hatte sie unter anderem in dem Film "Pulp Fiction" sowie in den Serien "Akte X" und "Der Prinz von Bel-Air". (APA, 31.5.2017)