US-Schauspielerin posiert mit blutigem Trump-Kopf

The photo says it all, but this is what the left thinks is acceptable today. This is the double standard they live by. If a well known conservative did this while working for @foxnews there would be outrage for months. There would be real consequences. Kathy Griffin a regular in @cnn should be ashamed of herself. If this is where you have to go to get noticed maybe you should pick a new line of work. Of course there won't be ramifications to her as that's not the #MSM narrative today. Also, this will not get nearly the coverage it should because it's against @realdonaldtrump from a liberal, but let's just remember this the next time we hear the bs narrative about he behavior of the right. #enoughisenough #kathygriffin Lastly, to those pointing out some stupid pics that some internet badass armchair warrior did in their basement about Obama (that's WRONG as well), but it not the same as a well known "celeb" with an equally famous photographer collaborating and doing it for a mainstream base. Stop pretending that it's the same... it isn't!!!

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on May 30, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT