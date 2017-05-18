Howe Gelb: Der Sohn der Wüste entdeckt den Jazz

Der einstige Frontman von Giant Sand gastiert am Samstag mit seinen "Future Standards" im Wiener Porgy & Bess

"This is an attempt at writing a batch of tunes that could last through the ages with the relative structure of what has become known as ,standards'. The likes of Cole Porter and Hoagy Carmichael done up by Frank Sinatra or Billie Holiday. Julie London had a lot to do with it."

Howe Gelb aus Tucson, Arizona, hat man während der letzten drei Jahrzehnte schon in verschiedenen künstlerischen und toxischen Zuständen gesehen. Nach fantastischem Wüstenrock mit The Band of Blacky Ranchette oder Giant Sand und später in wechselnden Besetzungen mit Freistilsongwriting, Improvisationscountry, Diddlmaus-Folk sowie Ballaballa-Americana und 2006 auf Sno Angel mit innigem Gospel sind nun das Great American Songbook und Balladen im Geiste des Jazz an der Reihe. Howe Gelb schreibt im Klaviertrio Future Standards für Frank Sinatra. Der kann sie aber nicht mehr singen. (schach, 18.5.2017)