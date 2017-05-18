Getrennt gemeinsam unterwegs: Dieses Paar zeigt, wie es geht

Ein Paar begeistert gerade das Web mit seinen Reisefotos: Es reist getrennt voneinander und setzt seine Erlebnisse in Fotos wieder zusammen – auf Instagram
Rebecca Siegel und Dan Gold sind ein Paar, das in einer Fernbeziehung lebt. Die beiden Fotografen lernten sich vor zwei Jahren in New York kennen.
Rebecca und Dan reisen gerne, nur eben nicht gemeinsam. Und trotzdem haben sie einen kreativen Weg gefunden, zusammenzukommen: Nämlich über Instagram, wo sie ihre unterschiedlichen Urlaubsfotos zu einem zusammensetzen.
Und das sieht dann so aus:
NYC+London #halfhalftravel
Iceland+South Africa #halfhalftravel
Half + half = whole (Portugal & Spain)! #halfhalftravel
Valencia, Spain & New York, NY #halfhalftravel
New York, NY + Mexico City, Mexico #halfhalftravel
San Francisco, CA + Alentejo, Portugal #halfhalftravel
✋️: Iceland 🇮🇸 + New York 🇺🇸 #halfhalftravel
Patagonia, Argentina 🏔 + Williamsburg, Brooklyn 🏙 #halfhalftravel
Mexico City, Mexico + Tel Aviv, Israel #halfhalftravel
Sagres, Portugal + San Francisco, CA 🚚🚃 #halfhalftravel