Getrennt gemeinsam unterwegs: Dieses Paar zeigt, wie es geht

18. Mai 2017, 13:00
3 Postings

Ein Paar begeistert gerade das Web mit seinen Reisefotos: Es reist getrennt voneinander und setzt seine Erlebnisse in Fotos wieder zusammen – auf Instagram

Rebecca Siegel und Dan Gold sind ein Paar, das in einer Fernbeziehung lebt. Die beiden Fotografen lernten sich vor zwei Jahren in New York kennen.

Rebecca und Dan reisen gerne, nur eben nicht gemeinsam. Und trotzdem haben sie einen kreativen Weg gefunden, zusammenzukommen: Nämlich über Instagram, wo sie ihre unterschiedlichen Urlaubsfotos zu einem zusammensetzen.

Und das sieht dann so aus:

New York und London
Island und Südafrika
Portugal und Spanien: Manchmal sind sie sogar gemeinsam auf einem Foto – fast.
Valencia und New York
New York und Mexiko Stadt
San Francisco und Alentejo
"Händchenhalten" virtuell: Island und New York
Patagonien und Williamsburg
"Gemeinsames" Mittagessen: Mexiko Stadt und Tel Aviv
Sagres (Portugal) und San Francisco
    Share if you care.
    derStandard.at auf Facebook