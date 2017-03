Wo holen Sie sich Ihre Leseinspiration?

#Repost @i_am_i_am_ Lemon and ginger tea+oatmeal vegan cookies+my very first book to read from @oursharedshelf "Persepolis" by Marjane Satrapi= the perfect relaxation time 💆🏻🍵🍪 #books #bookstagram #booklover #bookaddict #bookaholic #bookworm #oursharedshelf #persepolis #marjanesatrapi #nonfiction #feminism #cuppatea #vegancookies

A post shared by @oursharedshelf on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:44am PDT