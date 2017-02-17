Filmpremiere: "Silence"

Gewinnen Sie Kinokarten für den neuen oscarnominierten Film von Regiealtmeister Martin Scorsese mit Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver und Liam Neeson in den Hauptrollen

1638 brechen Pater Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) und Pater Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) von Portugal ins für die westliche Welt völlig abgeschottete Japan auf, um der Wahrheit hinter den undenkbaren Gerüchten nachzugehen, dass ihr berühmter Lehrer Cristóvão Ferreira (Liam Neeson) seinem Glauben abgeschworen habe. Nach ihrer Ankunft erleben sie die brutale und unmenschliche Verfolgung der Christen durch die japanischen Machthaber. Angesichts der Ereignisse in einer Gesellschaft, die keine Toleranz kennt und in der der Tod an der Tagesordnung ist, stellt sich Sebastião auf seiner Reise durch das von der Gewaltherrschaft der Shogune zerrissene Land die immerwährende Frage: Wie kann Gott zu all dem schweigen?

Pressestimmen

"Es sind die wunderschönen Bilder von Kameramann Rodrigo Prieto, das durchdachte Sounddesign und die Darbietungen der starken Darsteller, die SILENCE zu einem Erlebnis machen." (outnow.ch)

"Bildgewaltig, asketisch und tief religiös ist Martin Scorseses SILENCE, ein Projekt, das der Regisseur seit gut 30 Jahren realisieren wollte." (programmkino.de)

"What beauty. What brutality. What madness. ... In SILENCE, Garfield gives the most compelling performance of his still-young career ..." (CHICAGO SUN-TIMES)

"SILENCE is most easily categorized as a ‚religious’ movie, and it’s certainly of a piece with Scorsese’s other pictures about belief and spirituality, The Last Temptation of Christ and Kundun, both of which rank among his finest yet also most underappreciated work. But Silence—adapted from Shusaku Endo’s 1966 novel of the same name, about Portuguese Jesuit missionaries facing persecution in 17th century Japan—works on so many levels, and is so hauntingly beautiful to look at, that no one should be turned off by the Jesus angle. Silence is something to see whether you’re certain there’s a God or whether you just believe in sunlight, which covers just about everybody." (TIME)

"Scorsese’s masterpiece about Jesuit priests in Japan, is film we’ve been praying for" (NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)

"SILENCE gets to where it wants to go, which is to stand as Scorsese's own reckoning with the religion he was raised in and takes seriously, and which has arguably fueled so much of the inner turmoil and angst that has marked much of his work; this can rightly be regarded as a considerable feat. Germinating — one might even say festering — inside him for 26 years (Jay Cocks and Scorsese wrote their first draft of the script eons ago), SILENCE more successfully than not, artfully addresses the core issue of its maker's lifelong religious struggle. He has flirted with and danced around the subject in many of his other films, most often those featuring transgressive and violent characters, but of his explicitly religious dramas, specifically including Kundun and The Last Temptation of Christ, this is, by a considerable distance, the most eloquent and coherent." (THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER)

"It’s a film full of tight close-ups of hands accepting gifts that comfort, inspire and bring succour to their recipients’ souls. That’s how we should receive it." (THE TELEGRAPH)

"When Martin Scorsese puts away his strutting cocks—his raging bulls, goodfellas and Wall Street wolves—the results can be astounding. This quieter, lesser-seen director is the one who gave us The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), the exquisite period piece The Age of Innocence (1993) and now Silence, a furiously alive and concentrated parable about faith under fire set in 17th-century Japan that ranks among the greatest achievements of spiritually minded cinema. That’s the level Scorsese has reached; don’t even think he’s not capable of it." (TIME OUT NEW YORK)

"No one with a genuine belief in the possibilities and mysteries of cinema would think of missing SILENCE." (ROLLING STONE)

"... beautifully made, staggeringly ambitious and utterly compelling." (EMPIRE)

