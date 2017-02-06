Boost-Mode: Diese 43 Games laufen künftig besser auf der PS4 Pro

Auch ungepatchte Spiele wie "Bloodborne" und "The Witcher 3" profitieren von dem neuen Feature
Mit dem nächsten PS4-Update 4.50 führt Sony auf der Playstation 4 Pro einen so genannten "Boost Mode" ein, der die Taktung von Prozessor und Grafikchip erhöht, wodurch damit auch PS4-Spiele auf der neuen Konsole flüssiger laufen, die kein spezielles Update erhalten haben. Welche Games davon genau profitieren, hat nun die Seite This Gen Gaming basierend auf ersten Erfahrungsberichten von NeoGAF-Nutzern festgehalten. Dazu gehören unter anderem die populären Rollenspiele "Bloodborne" und "The Witcher 3" sowie der Multiplayer-Shooter "Battlefield 4" und das Action-Adventure "Batman: Arkham Knight". Anbei finden Sie alle bislang bekannten Games, die von dem Boost-Modus profitieren inklusive einer Kurzbeschreibung der Vorzüge:
- Assetto Corsa: Stabilere Bildrate
- Attack on Titan: Stabile Bildrate
- Batman: Arkham Knight: Kein Screen-Tearing mehr
- Battlefield 4: Stabilere Bildrate
- Bloodborne: Stabilere Bildrate und kürzere Ladezeiten
- BioShock Infinite Remastered: Konstante 60 fps
- Broforce: Stabilere Bildrate
- Call of Duty: Ghosts: Konstante 60 fps
- Contrast: Konstante 60 fps
- Costume Quest 2: Konstante 60 fps
- Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition: Kein Screen-Tearing mehr
- Daylight: Stabilere Bildrate
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition: Konstante 60 fps
- Dead Rising 2: Off the Record: Konstante 60 fps
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition: Konstante 30 fps
- DOOM: Konstante 60 fps
- Everybody's Gone to the Rapture: Stabilere Bildrate
- The Evil Within: Deutlich höhere Bildrate
- Far Cry Primal: Stabilere Bildrate
- Furi: Deutlich weniger Screen-Tearing
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stabilere Bildrate und kürzere Ladezeiten
- Just Cause 3: Konstante 30 fps
- Legend of Kay Anniversary: Konstante 60 fps
- Life of Black Tiger: Besser, aber immer noch durchwachsene Buildrate
- Lords of the Fallen: Kein Screen-Tearing mehr und konstante 30 fps
- Mad Max: Konstantere Bildrate
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty!: Konstante 60 fps
- Project CARS: Stabilere Bildrate
- P.T. Demo: Flüssigere Darstellung
- Pure Pool: Konstante 60 fps
- Shadow Warrior: Stabilere Bildrate
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Konstante 60 fps, vereinzelte Sprünge auf 70 und 100 fps
- Resident Evil 5: Stabile Bildrate
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2: Ziemlich konstante 60 fps
- Rocket League: Konstante 60 fps
- Sleeping Dogs: Stabilere Bildrate, aber immer noch vereinzelte Einbrüche
- The Talos Principle: Konstante 60 fps
- Tomb Raider (2014): Konstante 60 fps
- Table Top Racing: World Tour: Konstante 60 fps
- Until Dawn: Höhere Bildrate (30 fps und mehr)
- The Vanishing of Ethan Cather: Konstante 60 fps
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Konstante 30 fps und kürzere Ladezeiten
- Yakuza 0: Konstantere Bildrate und weniger Screen-Tearing
Noch Beta
Der Boost-Modus wird zusammen mit dem Firmware-Update 4.50 ausgespielt. Aktuell ist diese in einer Beta-Testversion im Umlauf. Wann die finale Version ausgerollt wird, ist noch nicht bekannt. Zu den weiteren neuen Features gehören beispielsweise die Unterstützung von externen USB-3.0-Festplatten für Spielinstallationen und Downloads sowie die Option, Screenshots als Wallpaper einzurichten. (zw, 6.2.2017)
