Rangers verlieren Heimspiel gegen Toronto

Grabner ohne Scorerpunkt
Washington – Die New York Rangers haben am Freitag in der National Hockey League (NHL) zu Hause gegen die Toronto Maple Leafs 2:4 verloren. Rangers-Torjäger Michael Grabner spielte gegen seinen Ex-Club unauffällig und blieb ohne Scorerpunkt. (APA, 14.1.2017)
NHL vom Freitag:
New York Rangers (mit Grabner) – Toronto Maple Leafs 2:4
Washington Capitals – Chicago Blackhawks 6:0
Florida Panthers – New York Islanders 2:5
Tampa Bay Lightning – Columbus Blue Jackets 1:3
Carolina Hurricanes – Buffalo Sabres 5:2
Calgary Flames – New Jersey Devils 1:2
Arizona Coyotes – Winnipeg Jets 4:3