Rangers verlieren Heimspiel gegen Toronto

Grabner ohne Scorerpunkt

Washington – Die New York Rangers haben am Freitag in der National Hockey League (NHL) zu Hause gegen die Toronto Maple Leafs 2:4 verloren. Rangers-Torjäger Michael Grabner spielte gegen seinen Ex-Club unauffällig und blieb ohne Scorerpunkt. (APA, 14.1.2017)

NHL vom Freitag:

New York Rangers (mit Grabner) – Toronto Maple Leafs 2:4

Washington Capitals – Chicago Blackhawks 6:0

Florida Panthers – New York Islanders 2:5

Tampa Bay Lightning – Columbus Blue Jackets 1:3

Carolina Hurricanes – Buffalo Sabres 5:2

Calgary Flames – New Jersey Devils 1:2

Arizona Coyotes – Winnipeg Jets 4:3