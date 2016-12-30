Filmpremiere: "La La Land"

Gewinnen Sie Kinokarten für den für 7 Golden Globes nominierten Film von Regiewunderkind Damien Chazelle, der schon jetzt als DER große Oscar-Favorit gilt!

Die leidenschaftliche Schauspielerin Mia (Emma Stone) und der charismatische Jazzmusiker Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) suchen das große Glück in Los Angeles. Sie halten sich mit Nebenjobs über Wasser und nachdem sich ihre Wege zufällig kreuzen, verlieben sie sich Hals über Kopf ineinander. Gemeinsam schmieden sie Pläne für ihre Zukunft auf der Bühne und genießen den Zauber der jungen Liebe in LA LA LAND – der Stadt der Träume. Doch schon bald müssen Mia und Sebastian einsehen, dass sie Opfer bringen müssen um ihren Träumen näher zu kommen. Kann ihre Beziehung diesem Druck standhalten?

Pressestimmen

"Das Filmmusical fordert das ganze Kino, ist es doch eine grandiose Wunschmaschine. Wenn der Leidensdruck in der richtigen Welt zu groß wird, befreien sich die Figuren in Tanz- und Gesangsnummern aus ihren Fesseln. Damien Chazelles LA LA LAND, der am Mittwochabend das Filmfestival von Venedig mit Bravour eröffnet hat, macht dieses Potenzial schon in seiner erstaunlichen Eröffnungssequenz deutlich. … Der 31-jährige US-Regisseur, dem 2014 mit dem pointierten Jazzdrama ‚Whiplash‘ ein großer Erfolg gelang, hat sich für seine Hommage an das vielleicht verschwenderischste Hollywoodgenre viel vorgenommen. Seine archetypische Geschichte von dem glücklosen Jazzpianisten Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) und der Schauspielerin Mia (Emma Stone), die eine Casting-Niederlage nach der anderen erleidet, funktioniert wie ein schillerndes Kaleidoskop." (Dominik Kamalzadeh, DER STANDARD)

"LA LA LAND ist virtuos ... Ryan Gosling und Emma Stone sind großartig, mitreißend, herzerweichend." (SÜDDEUTSCHE ZEITUNG)

"Ein Film aus Hollywood. Und doch kein Hollywoodfilm. Dafür ist LA LA LAND zu schlau, zu selbstbewusst, auch zu frech gegenüber der Industrie, die ihn ermöglicht hat"(FRANKFURTER ALLGEMEINE)

"Mit Emma Stone und Ryan Gosling hat Damien Chazelle ein Traumpaar gefunden, das seine Vision lebhaft und emotional überzeugend zu verkörpern vermag. Man merkt dem Film an, mit wieviel Freude und Inbrunst er diese Liebes- und Lebensgeschichte erzählt und sich dabei quer durch die Musical-Historie zitiert. Schon jetzt eine echte Oscar-Empfehlung!" (programmkino.de)

"Ansteckende Musik, ein Faible für Hollywood-Klassiker und romantische Tanzszenen: Das Musical LA LA LAND hat die Zuschauer beim Filmfest in Toronto am meisten begeistert."(FOCUS)

"LA LA LAND ist gespickt mit magischen Momenten, die verzaubern und uns daran erinnern, dass pures Kino Magie ist und noch lange nichts von seiner Anziehungskraft verloren hat." (outnow.ch)

"LA LA LAND ist ein Film über das Erwachsenwerden und eine große Liebesgeschichte. Chazelle ist die Wiedergeburt des Musikfilms gelungen, die selbst Musical-Skeptiker überzeugen kann." (kino-zeit.de)

"LA LA LAND succeeds both as a fizzy fantasy and a hard-headed fable, a romantic comedy and a showbiz melodrama, a work of sublime artifice and touching authenticity." (THE NEW YORK TIMES)

"They don’t make films like this anymore …" (EVENING STANDARD)

"But the real star in LA LA LAND is the movie itself, which pulses and glows like a living thing in its own right, as if the MGM musicals of the "Singin’ in the Rain" era had a love child with the more abstract confections of Jacques Demy, creating a new kind of knowing, self-aware genre that rewards the audience with all the indulgences they crave — beautiful sets and costumes, fanciful staging and choreography, witty songs, escapist wish-fulfillment — while commenting on them from the sidelines." (WASHINGTON POST)

"It’s a beautiful and hopeful film, coming at a time when there isn’t much beauty or hope in our movies, and it’s the type of picture — a sprawling, exuberant musical drama — that hasn’t been seen in decades." (SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE)

"LA LA LAND is a crowd-pleaser if ever there was one, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be part of the crowd. Damien Chazelle’s musical, consistently daring and occasionally sublime, does what the movies have all but forgotten how to do—sweep us up into a dream of love that’s enhanced in an urgent present by the mythic power of Hollywood’s past. (THE WALL STREET JOURNAL)

"Every once in a while, you come out of a movie theater feeling like you’re walking on air. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it restores your faith in the power of cinema. Damien Chazelle’s dreamy neo-retro musical La La Land is one of those rare films. It’s stunningly ambitious and thrillingly alive the way the best movies are." (ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY)

"LA LA LAND is both a love letter to a confounding and magical city and an ode to the idea of the might-have-been romance, in all its piercing sweetness. It’s a movie with the potential to make lovers of us all." (TIME)

"LA LA LAND wants to remind us how beautiful the half-forgotten dreams of the old days can be – the ones made up of nothing more than faces, music, romance and movement. It has its head in the stars, and for a little over two wonderstruck hours, it lifts you up there too." (THE TELEGRAPH)

"For Chazelle to be able to pull this off the way he has is something close to remarkable. The director's feel for a classic but, for all intents and purposes, discarded genre format is instinctive and intense." (HOLLYWOOD REPORTER)

"I was utterly absorbed by this movie’s simple storytelling verve and the terrific lead performances from Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone who are both excellent … a sun-drenched musical masterpiece!" (THE GUARDIAN)

"LA LA LAND starring Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling is an absolute triumph … a film you simply never want to stop watching." (THE PLAYLIST)

"It’s simply wonderful!" (CHICAGO SUN-TIMES)

"LA LA LAND does nothing less than jolt the movie musical to life for the 21st century. You leave exhilarated by Damien Chazelle's nonstop inventiveness, dazzled by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and thrilled how they made movies magic again." (ROLLING STONE)

"Catch the film on the largest screen you can find, with a sound system to match, even if that means journeying all day." (NEW YORKER)

"Chazelle has crafted that rare thing, a genuinely romantic comedy, and as well, a rhapsody in blue, red, yellow and green." (SIGHT AND SOUND)

"it’s the must-see movie of the season" (VARIETY)

